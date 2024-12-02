Coinify acquires BetterCoins

The recent waves of lower market volume combined with heavier regulatory requirements have been challenging the industry, according to the official press release. BetterCoins’ customers are provided close support and guidance from Coinify starting with 14 December, when the acquisition was completed.

Coinify a global virtual currency payment platform. Coinify’s services include individual currency trading, white-label partner solutions, payment processing services, and more. The company is run by a team of experts with backgrounds in payments, finance, risk, ecommerce, and compliance areas with digital currency experience since 2010.

The company was incorporated in 2014 and is backed by SEB Venture Capital, Nordic Eye Venture Capital, SEED Capital Denmark.