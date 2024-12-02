Coinbase announces the acquisition of Distributed Systems

Coinbase plans to develop “Login with Coinbase” or a similar identity platform for decentralised app developers to make it easier for users to sign up and connect their crypto wallets.

Coinbase’s plan to roll out the Login with Coinbase-style platform is a SDK that could be integrated by other apps, though that won’t imperatively be the feature’s name.

The two companies could build a safer version of identity than users get offline, a vision of identity where they can connect to decentralised apps while retaining control. Coinbase CEO confirmed their plans to work on an identity SDK.