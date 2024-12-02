Citadel Group expands government SaaS offerings with Gruden acquisition

Gruden develops scalable SaaS platforms specialising in e-procurement, with clients in key government agencies across Australia. The platform supports e-procurement platforms on both state and federal levels, specifically with Austender and its grants management, Victoria’s records management and the New South Wales eProcurement platform.

IncentiaPay announced its intentions to sell Gruden in November 2018, as part of its ongoing strategy to divest non-core operations. The deal will be done through Citadel’s wholly-owned subsidiary Jakeman Business Solutions in an all cash transaction, with

Gruden expected to be earnings accretive immediately.

In April 2018, Citadel acquired Queensland-based medical software-as-a-service provider Anaesthetic Private Practice for USD 2 million. The company provides cloud-based practice management and billing solutions to anaesthetists in private practice.