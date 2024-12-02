Certify/Chrome River acquires Emburse to streamline B2B payments and card tools

US-based Emburse offers a range of corporate card solutions that allow organisations to enforce travel and expense policies, while providing employees and job candidates a simple way to make purchases. These solutions, ranging from traditional plastic cards to virtual cards delivered via texts or digital wallets, give businesses deeper, real-time insight and control over corporate expenses, by allowing administrators to set granular spending parameters. Emburse has processed hundreds of millions of dollars of company spend over tens of thousands of credit cards, while doubling revenue every year.

Emburse is being added to the portfolio of global spend management brands, which includes Abacus, Captio, Certify, Chrome River, Nexonia, and Tallie. Emburse will initially be integrated into the Abacus expense management platform.

Emburse provides virtual and physical credit cards with built in spend enforcement and expense reconciliation, vastly reducing the hours required from both employees and finance departments. Cards can be restricted based on set budgets, merchant categories or individual merchant IDs, and even specific hours of the day. Major use cases include cards for corporate spending, travel, vendor payments, perk cards, and more. All services are also available via an API.