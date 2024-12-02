Centrum Capital completes acquisition of L&T Finance

The transaction consisted of an asset book of about INR 650 crores in accordance with the Business Transfer Agreement executed on 4 September 2018.The Business stands assigned and transferred to Centrum Financial Services Limited as of the closing date of December 31, 2018, in accordance with the transaction documents.

Shares of Centrum Capital was last trading in BSE at INR 35.5 as compared to the previous close of INR 35.45. The total number of shares traded during the day was 13523 in over 125 trades. The stock hit an intraday high of INR 37 and intraday low of 35.5. The net turnover during the day was INR 484,727.