Celero acquires Elmhurst and Tandem

Elmhurst Financial Services is a financial institution-focused payment processing provider and Tandem Innovative Payment Solutions, a technology-focused payment processing provider.

Following the additions of Elmhurst and Tandem, Celero will serve approximately 25,000 merchants and process approximately USD 10 billion in annual payment volume, with more than 100 employees in five offices across the US.

Elmhurst partners with community and regionally-focused financial institutions, assisting them to develop and optimise their customer relationships.

Tandem provides tech-oriented payment processing solutions to financial institutions and SMB merchants.

Senior leadership will join Celero’s management team as part of these transactions.