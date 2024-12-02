Cegedim e-business expands internationally with the acquisition of Ximantix

Cegedim e-business is already active in digitalisation in Belgium, France, the UK, and Morocco, and now with this deal, it adds a solid base for its activity in Germany, as well, thus expanding internationally. The acquisition of a German player in the mid-market segment will allow Cegedim e-business to increase its offering for SMEs.

Through incorporating Ximantix into its services, Cegedim e-business is making a planned entry into one of Europe’s most dynamic e-invoicing markets. As a new member of the network of excellence, Ximantix will help Cegedim e-business supply the German market with specific solutions.