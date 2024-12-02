BS PAYONE, Ingenico Retail assets in DACH merge operations

BS PAYONE is owned by Deutscher Sparkassenverlag. The merged entity will operate under the name Ingenico Payone Holding GmbH.

52% of the combined group will be owned by Ingenico Group. The balance stake will be owned by Deutscher Sparkassenverlag.

French payment services provider Ingenico Group started exclusive talks for the merger in May 2018.

