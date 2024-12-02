Broadridge Financial Solutions acquires Signal

Broadridge Financial Solutions has acquired Signal, a United Kingdom communications firm serving financial services and social sector clients.

The transaction is not expected to have a significant effect on Broadridge’s financial results. Signal offers design, technology and consulting services aimed at helping institutions modernise their customer communications. The company provides an integrated service model that works alongside in-house teams or as a fully outsourced operation, including print production. Its proprietary technology supports financial firms transitioning from print to digital channels.

Improving Broadridge’s European presence

Broadridge officials said the purchase forms part of a wider effort to expand digital communications solutions globally, particularly in markets outside North America. Representatives from the company noted that Signal’s relationships with UK financial institutions, along with its digital-first model, will help expand Broadridge’s presence in Europe.

Signal officials described the deal as a response to increasing regulatory and customer pressure for more modern and digitalised communications. They said joining Broadridge would allow the firm to scale its services internationally while aligning with Broadridge’s global communications platform.

Broadridge processes billions of communications every year across industries including finance, healthcare, utilities, telecoms and insurance. The firm provides both digital and print channels that aim to help clients meet compliance obligations while maintaining secure and efficient communications.

Signal, based in the UK, works with banks, insurers and social sector organisations. Its focus on advisory services and proprietary technology aims to deliver more efficient customer interactions and to accelerate digital transformation for its clients.