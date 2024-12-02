Braintri and iCompass announce merger plan

The merger will enable the two to further expand their products and reach out to foreign markets. Until the completion of the merger, both teams will operate under their existing brands. The plan is to rebrand.

Braintri is involved in the development of mobile apps for the largest Polish banks. It helped establish Poland’s non-card payment standard BLIK, now being used by 94% of the country’s population. Braintri has also created Jiffee, a token-based mobile payment technology using Bluetooth, with numerous application options in IoT, smart city, access control, and loyalty programmes. Jiffee is co-financed by the EU.

iCompass provides software for major European banks, as well as for global payment organisations, including Mastercard Payment Transaction Services. The company is a technology provider for the first Polish mPOS platform, and the developer of the universal payment gateway Octopus Payment Hub.

Following its merger with iCompass, Braintri will focus on three main product lines: mobile applications, big data solutions, and payments. The geographical expansion will primarily be in the EU, the Middle East, Asia, and the US.