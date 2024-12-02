Blue Prism agrees to acquire Thoughtonomy

Blue Prism said the acquisition will advance the company’s Cloud strategy with a SaaS offering available across market verticals and into mid-tier enterprises worldwide.

Blue Prism says the acquisition, expected to close by the end of July 2019, will see its connected-RPA platform distributed and supported as a turnkey SaaS offering, helping accelerate the deployment of digital workers across market verticals and into mid-tier enterprises worldwide.

Thoughtonomy’s SaaS solution leverages Microsoft Azure, to enable an on demand virtual workforce and robust intelligent automation platform.

Blue Prism established a sales and customer support office in Sydney in 2017 as part of a strategy to expanding its presence in the Asia Pacific region.