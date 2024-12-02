Barclays Pingit to introduce wearables in May 2019

New features will also be coming to Pingit to streamline the wearable experience. For example, users will soon be able to segment their account into ‘jars’ to set aside money for specific uses, such as spending on holiday or providing pocket money to a child. Within the app, users can assign their wearables to specific jars in real-time to gain more control over their or their family’s spending.

In order to build out Pingit as Barclays’ mobile payments brand, aiming to provide an all-in-one app for users to manage their spending, Barclays is preparing to merge its wearable mobile payments product bPay with its mobile app Pingit. By moving onto the app, current bPay customers will soon be able to make instant payments to friends and family.

Currently, the two products require retail customers to download two separate apps – one for Pingit and another one for bPay.