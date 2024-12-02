Atos secures cybersecurity and digital identity management position with IDnomic acquisition

With this acquisition, Atos reinforces its global position in cybersecurity and expands its offering in the field of digital identity management and PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) solutions. IDnomics expertise in PKI technology aims to protect the digital identities of people, machines, and connected objects. Its SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) trust solutions complement Atos’ cybersecurity product offerings; in particular identity and access management, data protection, management of security certificates, and IoT security solutions.

Through this agreement, IDnomic gains global reach and scale while retaining a European core. On the other hand, Atos’ digital identity proposition is enriched. Moreover, trust is built-in through IDnomics PKI presence.