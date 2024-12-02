ancora Software gets purchased to offer business process automation

ancora Software was chosen to provide its Business Process Automation solution including Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture. Currently they are processing more than 500,000 invoices per month, 6,000,000 per year capturing both summary and line item detail data. Upon full implementation of ancora it has been estimated that they will realize a 70% reduction in data entry labor costs.

ancora Software, Inc. is a provider of Business Process Automation solutions including Intelligent Document Classification and Data Capture. ancoraDocs offers Business Process Automation solutions with patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to help companies eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as; document classification, document analysis, manual data entry, manual filing, etc.