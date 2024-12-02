Amadeus to acquire TravelClick for USD 1.52 billion

TravelClick, a global hospitality provider that serves customers across 176 countries, with its headquarters in the US, supplies cloud-based solutions, including an independent and mid-size hotel Central Reservation System (CRS) and Guest Management Solution (GMS), as well as business intelligence and media solutions.

By adding TravelClick’s solutions to their portfolio, Amadeus will provide a broad range of technology to hotels and chains of all sizes across the globe. This portfolio gives hotels distribution reach across all channels, both digital and traditional, and allows them to upgrade digital interaction with guests, to increase revenues and performance, and to reduce costs.

TravelClick provides access to the mid-chain and independent hotel segment that represents almost three-quarters of the market. Thus, the acquisition is a step forward for Amadeus in hospitality.

Approximately 1,100 TravelClick employees are expected to join Amadeus as part of the acquisition. Following regulatory approvals, Amadeus and Thoma Bravo expect to close the acquisition in Q4 2018.