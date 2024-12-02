Alogent acquires new lending software

The cloud-based software suite, which will now be marketed under the new name Origins, part of the Alogent Lending family, automates consumer lending and streamlines the loan origination process for financial institutions and retail lending. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company said that the US is the largest consumer in the world of loan origination software. The Origins software is available today through Alogent, expanding its deposit automation, item processing, enterprise information management, and digital banking offerings within the financial software ecosystem.