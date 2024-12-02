Akamai Technologies plans to acquire Janrain

As Janrain offers companies login and registration workloads, its integration with Akamais Intelligent Edge Platform is expected to provide class security, regulatory compliance, and massive scale to online engagements. Akamai, the edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, already secures its customers websites, apps and APIs from DDoS attacks, application vulnerabilities, bots, and other advanced threats, but the acquisition will help Akamais customers establish and maintain digital trust with their users by providing a secure environment for collecting and storing sensitive user information, managing privacy controls, defending against identity fraud, and improving engagement and brand loyalty.

The integration will provide securities to CIAM customers in two critical areas: bot management and threat intelligence. At the same time, Akamai Bot Manager mitigates the risks associated with credential abuse by detecting and managing bot activity at login and registration time, and reducing fraud without negatively impacting the user experience. Thus, customers can decide about which users should be allowed to access registration and login pages based on reputation built on past online behaviour.

Moreover, the technology is also meant to enable accurate, scalable, and secure risk-based adaptive authentication solutions to safeguard against malicious account activities, such as fraudulent account creation and credential compromise.