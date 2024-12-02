Advent buys 51 percent stake in payments company Prisma Medios de Pago

The deal, which values 100% of Prisma Medios de Pago at USD 1.42 billion, will see the company’s existing shareholders retain a stake of 49%.

The payments company, which was created in 2014 by the merger of Visa Argentina and Banelco, offers payment technology solutions that enable connections between financial institutions, merchants and consumers.

According to Advent International, the company is a player in merchant acquiring, point-of-sale rental (LaPOS), transaction processing, ecommerce gateway (Decidir), and other value-added services to all types of merchants in Argentina.

Prisma Medios de Pago is also a player in payments processing, in electronic bill payments through the brand Pagomiscuentas.