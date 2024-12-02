ACI Worldwide to acquire Western Unions Speedpay

Speedpay is Western Union’s US bill pay business, and it will be acquired for USD 750 million in an all-cash transaction. This acquisition brings together two of the leading bill pay portfolios in the US electronic bill pay and presentment (EBPP) market.

Together, the ACI and Speedpay bill pay solutions will serve more than 4,000 customers across the US, bringing expanded reach in existing and complementary segments such as consumer finance, insurance, healthcare, higher education, utilities, government, and mortgage. This will enable the combined business to more effectively serve a rapidly-evolving category as well as pursue additional vertical segments.

ACI will bring together the Speedpay and UP Bill Payment platforms into a unified bill payment platform. Moreover, the combined ACI and Speedpay team of bill payments experts will develop and deliver end-to-end solutions that address specific business needs.

