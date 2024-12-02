Accenture has announced that it acquired Aristal, a consulting and digital transformation company focusing on financial services, further expanding its presence in Malaysia.

The deal marks Accenture’s first banking-focused acquisition in the region and seeks to solidify the company’s talent and capabilities to support banks in optimising their core systems, improving operations, and handling large-scale modifications such as mergers and system transitions. Since the start of its operations in 2006, Aristal has been focusing on providing IT and business transformation programmes for financial institutions across Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.

At the time of writing, the financial terms of the transaction between Accenture and Aristal were not disclosed.

Accenture’s deal with Aristal

According to Accenture’s officials, Aristal’s expertise in core banking systems has supported banks in upgrading outdated platforms, making operations more efficient, and offering more customer-centric experiences. With the company’s proficiency in implementing core banking platforms, developing operating models, and assisting with post-merger integration, Accenture is set to be able to support banks across Southeast Asia transform their capabilities more efficiently and operate more effectively.

Furthermore, as part of the acquisition, Aristal’s team of 30 employees will join Accenture’s Financial Services practice in Malaysia. Combining its sector expertise with Accenture’s technology and managed services will improve the delivery of end-to-end transformation projects for clients. Talking about the transaction, Accenture also emphasised that the deal reflects its commitment to developing local talent and helping clients utilise the capabilities of technology, data, and AI to optimise how they operate, compete, and expand in the dynamic banking landscape.

When it comes to Aristal, the move enables the company to benefit from additional growth opportunities in Malaysia and to contribute on a larger scale. The acquisition follows Accenture’s continued investment in Southeast Asia as the company works on helping clients integrate AI, cloud, and modern core systems. At the beginning of 2025 , the company also acquired a digital twin technology platform developed by Percipient, a Singapore-based fintech. This was expected to advance Accenture’s capabilities in modernising banking systems across the Asia-Pacific region, with the platform assisting financial institutions in upgrading their core systems and supporting both innovation and development strategies.