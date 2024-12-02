WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

Verification of Payee: Getting ready for the last milestone

Organized on 03 Apr 2025 / 04:00 AM PDT / 07:00 AM EDT / 01:00 PM CET

CN

Cristina Nita

20 Mar 2025 / 5 Min Read

Agenda

  • Current landscape: An overview of where we are today and the key regulatory milestones on the horizon.
  • Identifying challenges: Understanding the major hurdles, from dealing with increased transaction volumes to implementing effective name-matching solutions.
  • Preparation strategies for PSPs: Explore actionable strategies to ensure compliance, minimize risks, and meet critical deadlines seamlessly.
