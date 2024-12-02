The truth about network tokens: are they worth the hype?

Network tokens offer exciting possibilities for increasing sales and reducing payment fraud. Visa has reported that network tokenization can improve authorization rates by 4% or more and reduce fraud by 28%, making it an important tool for online businesses that accept recurring payments. However, the adoption of network tokenization by issuers and banks is still nascent. Why is this the case, and what does it mean for merchants?

We examined the best practices for implementing network tokenization, including how network tokens can be used in routing transactions, failover techniques, the types of providers available, and which will work best for your business. Additionally, experts discussed how network tokenization compares to other tokenization formats and digital wallet technologies like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Watching this webinar will give you insights into how to leverage network tokens to boost authorization rates, reduce fraud, and support long-term business growth.