The State of Payments: Mastercard and Ravelin share research findings around PSD2, managing payment flows and authentication exemptions

In 2024, both Mastercard and Ravelin conducted surveys to understand the current landscape better. We looked at the state and attitudes towards regulations and PSD2/PS3, as well methodologies being leveraged to manage authentication.

This webinar presents Ravelin’s Global Payments Report 2025 alongside Mastercard’s PSD2 & TRA Exemption research, facilitating a discussion between the two organizations to share their insights on the current market, including what is effective, what is evolving, and how collaboration is key to improving the overall experience.