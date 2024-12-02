Strengthening fraud operations during economic uncertainty

Online businesses are once again facing disrupted consumer demand and behavior, supply chain shortages, unchecked inflation, and global economic unrest. And as with any period of uncertainty, fraudsters find opportunities to exploit security blindspots, often driving fraud rates up across multiple industries.

In this webinar, Jeff Sakasegawa, Trust and Safety Architect, discussed building business resilience and repeatable fraud management strategies in the face of economic uncertainty.

How to navigate fraud, chargebacks, volume fluctuation, score and threshold adjustments, and inconsistent forecasting

Tactical tips for fraud analysts to mitigate new economic conditions, increase automation, and improve reporting

How to efficiently and effectively apply a Digital Trust & Safety strategy to your fraud operations

Agenda: