Online Scams: The Surging Epidemic Plaguing Digital Commerce





It’s been a banner year for online scammers. From Ukrainian fundraising and COVID-19 relief scams to romance and crypto cons, content abuse is gaining major momentum among fraudsters. Used as a means to a financial end, content fraud in the form of scams, spam, misinformation, and phishing is increasingly being used as a tool to swindle consumers on seemingly trustworthy sites.

Across Sift’s global network, we’ve seen significant increases in blocked content fraud over the past year that may signal rising fraud across the board. Businesses must be vigilant and proactively block suspicious activity to safeguard community integrity and drive growth.

Agenda



•The rise in online content scams year-on-year

•Emerging industry trends & consumer insights

•The top 5 scammiest and spammiest places on the internet

•How cybercriminals are capitalizing on the crypto craze

•Combatting content fraud with a Digital Trust & Safety strategy