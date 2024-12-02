Harnessing The Power of Fraud Decisioning and Orchestration

The average organization loses 5% of its revenue to fraud, and a chargeback costs about 3x the amount of the initial transaction to resolve. Most online businesses today use multiple sources of risk signals, many of which come into play at different points throughout the customer journey. The challenge is making those signals work together to make better mitigation decisions, targeting suspicious users without disrupting legitimate ones.

Fraud decisioning and orchestration hubs provide a solution to this challenge by centralizing fraud decisioning, ingesting signals from a variety of sources and vendors and turning those signals into real-time mitigation decisions.





Agenda: