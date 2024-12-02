The fine balance between fraud prevention and customer experience

Did you know that every 1 dollar of fraud costs US retail and ecommerce merchants 3.6 dollars? On the other hand, adding security layers adds more steps and complexity to the checkout process. That drives down customer satisfaction. And it increases the odds that a customer will leave and never come back.

Alasdair Rambaud and Adam Rusbridge, two experts on fraud prevention and product development from Ping Identity, reveal for us the impact of fraud prevention on customer experience and why it shouldn’t be ignored. Plus, you will learn how continuous monitoring and dynamic real-time decision-making help improve fraud prevention (of course without a long security process that causes cart abandonment and makes your company lose money). Enjoy our interview!

Alasdair Rambaud was the CEO of SecuredTouch, a position he assumed in August 2019. He is now Head of Fraud at Ping Identity. Alasdair has been in the payments and fraud mitigation for merchants and financial institutions for over 20 years and has held many global roles with EverCompliant, CardinalCommerce, and Accertify. Alasdair started his career at American Express where he spent 15 years in Sales, Strategy, and General Management. Alasdair has a passion for helping merchants solve their fraud dilemmas without compromising on the customer experience.









Adam Rusbridge is a Senior Product Manager focused on Ping’s Authorisation products, responsible for developing cutting-edge solutions that keep organisations and their resources safe and secure.

