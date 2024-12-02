How to protect instant payments from fraud – Worldline's expertise

In the evolving landscape of digital payment, instant payments have emerged as a cornerstone of financial transactions. This convenience, however, also opens the door to a growing array of fraudulent activities, posing significant challenges for banks and financial institutions. As regulatory frameworks across the European Union promote the adoption of instant payment systems, the need for robust fraud protection mechanisms has never been more critical. This article explores the challenges of fraud in instant payments and outlines how Worldline can help safeguard operations.

Regulatory landscape – the push for instant payment in the European Union

The SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) scheme is a testament to the European Union’s commitment to modernising financial transactions. By establishing a pan-European instant payment framework, regulators aim to enhance consumer convenience and stimulate economic growth. However, with the benefits of instant payments comes the responsibility to ensure that these transactions are secure.

Regulation (EU) 2024/886 aims to bolster security for instant credit transfers, promoting financial digitalisation and innovation. This regulation includes significant changes for Payment Service Providers (PSPs):

Mandatory instant transfers = providers offering traditional credit transfers must also facilitate instant transfers.

Unified delivery channels = instant credit transfer services must be available through the same channels used for standard transfers, such as online banking.

Pricing regulations = the costs associated with instant credit transfers must not exceed those of regular credit transfers.

Fraud prevention mechanisms = providers are required to implement systems enabling customers to prevent fraud prior to sending payments.

The challenge of fraud in instant payments

The rapidity of instant payments creates a ‘double-edged sword’, with instant cash comes instant fraud, giving potential victims less time to react to fraudulent activities. These types of fraud in instant payments can manifest in various forms such as:

Social engineering attacks that trick individuals into transferring money unknowingly.

Account takeover that occurs when criminals gain access and control of a customer’s account and use sensitive information for malicious purposes.

Authorised push payment scams when fraudsters exploit fear and deception to trick victims into transferring funds.

Given the increasing volume of real-time transactions, banks must adopt measures that not only detect these fraudulent activities but also prevent them effectively.

Protecting instant payments with Worldline

Worldline, as a leader in payment processing, offers robust solutions specifically designed to combat fraud in instant payments. Our security package leverages advanced technology to safeguard transactions, ensuring that banks can effectively respond to emerging threats.

Core benefits of Worldline’s approach:

Proactive fraud prevention: Worldline’s advanced tools proactively identify and mitigate fraudulent activities, minimising disruptions for end users.

AI and machine learning integration: Worldline employs AI and machine learning to enhance fraud detection. Our solutions improve risk assessment and identify potential fraud significantly. Our innovation earned the ‘AI Tech of the Future’ award in 2024.

Multi-device compatibility: our solutions integrate seamlessly across various platforms, ensuring security regardless of how end users interact with banking services. This flexibility enhanced overall security and user experience.

Comprehensive rule management: Worldline provides a user-friendly rule management interface that allows banks to customise transaction monitoring. This feature streamlines security management and ensures that guidelines can adapt to evolving threats.

Streamlined alert management: Worldline allows banks to monitor, prioritise, investigate, and resolve alerts effectively, maintaining a secure transaction environment.





Conclusion

With the regulatory environment favouring instant payments and end users demanding faster transaction processes, banks must recognise the imperative to protect against fraud. As cyberthreats continue to evolve, adopting sophisticated fraud prevention measures is a business necessity. Worldline’s comprehensive solutions provide the tools banks need to safeguard their instant payment operations, ensuring secure, swift, and customer-friendly transactions.

By investing in advanced technologies and proactive solutions, financial institutions can navigate the challenges of fraud effectively, fostering trust in instant payments for years to come. For more information about our solutions, please refer to our brochure on Instant Payments: Fraud Management - Instant Payments | Brochure | Worldline Global.

