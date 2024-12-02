The Web Fraud Prevention, Identity Verification & Authentication Guide 2018-2019 is now live, offering a complete overview of the latest trends into digital onboarding and fraud mitigation

Customer experience and the conflict between offering a frictionless customer service to good clients while managing risk and blocking the bad guys are some themes that are emerging from acquirers, card schemes, regulators, service providers, merchants, as well as auditors and journalists alike.

The Web Fraud Prevention, Identity Verification & Authentication Guide 2018-2019 covers some of the security challenges encountered in the ecommerce and banking, and financial services ecosystems. What is more, it provides payment and fraud and risk management professionals with a series of insightful perspectives on key aspects, such as fraud management, identity verification, online authentication, and regulation.

As new types of fraud are growing exponentially (account opening and account takeover), identifying fraudulent behaviour has become an important step in authentication. As such, companies are starting to frequently use various data sources and apply concepts of machine learning for accurate insights that drive effective fraud management. Another topic covered in the guide is the way in which existing technologies (such as biometrics, for instance) can improve the customer experience while balancing security within the onboarding process.

Moreover, notions of consent under PSD2 and GDPR are worth following in the fight against fraud, as well as how cryptocurrency exchange platforms and custodian wallet providers are put into the scope of new regulations and directives (AMLD5). The latest edition is a collaborative editorial project of The Paypers with great names in the global payments, commerce, banking, and technology industry:

top processors and payment and technology services providers: Arvato Financial Solutions, CA Technologies, Computop, Covery, CyberSource, DataVisor, Emailage, Ethoca, Feedzai, HID Global, InAuth, Kount, Melissa Global Intelligence, RISK IDENT, RSA, Sift Science, Simility, ThreatMetrix, Trulioo, Trust Stamp;

tech consultancies, market research companies, media organisers, lawyers: about-fraud.com, Aite Group, Consult Hyperion, DALIR Law Firm, EEMA, INNOPAY, Innovate Identity, Jason-Lane Sellers, PaymentCounsel, Steve Cook, Timelex;

associations: Emerging Payments Association, FIDO Alliance, Merchant Risk Council;

merchants : Richemont, Ubisoft;

banks: Nordea.

The editorials are accompanied by a mapping that features some of the main players in the industry whose goal is to continue the fight against fraudsters and cybercriminals, as well as to contribute to the improvement of customer experience. The mapping section presents in details the capabilities offered by these fraud management, digital identity, and online authentication providers.

The results of our mapping are accompanied by a comprehensive section of company profiles, rich in details such as key players geographical presence, core services, unique selling points and business partners. A glossary of the jargon and terms used by the industry is also enclosed.

The Guide is endorsed by our partners from MRC, a merchant-led trade association focused on electronic commerce risk and payment strategies and Holland FinTech, a leading organization connecting innovative financial services and Fintechs across the globe.

