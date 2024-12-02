ReportsFraud and Fincrime

Managing risk, friction, and growth under PSD2

Published: June 26, 2020

Cristina Nita

26 Jun 2020 / 5 Min Read

The Second Payments Services Directive (PSD2) is a step toward more open and secure online payments, but it presents merchants with new challenges. To prevent churn and keep revenue high under PSD2, merchants should adopt a Digital Trust & Safety strategy that stops fraud, maximizes conversion, and minimizes friction.
