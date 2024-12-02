On October 3rd 2017, the EU’s Article 29 Working Party (WP29) adopted its draft of ‘Guidelines on Personal data breach notification under General Data Protection Regulation. Even though the document is still open for comments by stakeholders until November 28th, this article takes a preliminary look at the guidelines’ main takeaways and recalls upon data breach obligations arising from other instruments that payment – communication - and internet service providers might also have to comply with.
Read these guidelines to learn more about:
• When a data breach notification is needed (and not)
• What are the duties of a data controller
• Keeping a record of data breaches
• What happens in case of compliance failure
• Data breach obligations under other legal instruments.
The paper How to tackle data breaches notifications under GDPR is available here.
Have these guidelines been useful to you? Please leave your feedback at editor@thepaypers.com.
You can read similar stories on this topic in our Web Fraud Prevention and Online Authentication Market Guide 2017/2018 available for download here.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright