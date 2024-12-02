The Paypers’ Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report 2022-2023 sets the scene for the latest insights and developments regarding fraud prevention technologies and related regulations, revealing the best practices for key players in the industry to claim their victory against fraudulent activity.

We invite you to follow the narrative line of our industry experts – associates, consultants, and merchants –, as we dive deeper into the world of fraud prevention and share valuable insights on what happened in 2022, as well as what to expect for the upcoming year.

Report highlights

This year’s edition of the report is spread across six comprehensive chapters, as we aim to encompass the common and new emerging types of fraud, the most up-to-date fraud prevention strategies and solutions, as well as the latest implementations of standards, compliance, and regulations in the field. The Paypers’ Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report 2022-2023 highlights the following topics:

The first chapter focuses on key trends in ecommerce fraud , featuring contributions from known experts like Sift, MRC, The Strawhecker Group, as well as the Global Anti-Scam Alliance.

The fraud prevention strategies and solutions chapter provides valuable insights from Checkout.com, Dispute Defense Consulting, Netcetera, Sumsub, and Chargebacks911, among others.

The chapter on the latest updates on technology that helps the industry detect and prevent fraud features important considerations from Nethone, Ping Identity, and Juniper Research.

The Operations and Costs chapter includes data and overviews from experts such as ACI Worldwide and CAF, who paint the current global economic downturn that can further expand fraudsters’ area of reach.

The next chapter addresses the latest updates in terms of Standards and Compliance that aim to help fight fraud through stronger international regulations. Ensuring a high level of security, as Worldline suggests, is key to a smooth shopping process, optimising the overall user experience without adding extra friction.

Who Is Who in Fraud Prevention – The Paypers compiled an overview of key players’ core services in fraud prevention. By reading it, industry players will gain access to valuable information regarding the current security-based and fraud prevention products and services on the market.

Lastly, our section of Company Profiles showcases a detailed presentation of key fraud prevention players, their core solutions, technologies, business partners, and other relevant information.

Endorsement partners

This year’s Fraud Prevention in Ecommerce Report was developed with the support of Merchant Risk Council, the leading industry association focused on ecommerce payments and fraud, and Marketplace Risk, the most comprehensive source of education, networking, and information exchange for marketplaces. Our key media partner who will help us promote the report is Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE).

Stay in the loop right in time for the holiday season! Download your complimentary copy of our report to easily deter fraudsters and scammers who, unlike Grinch, will steal more than just Christmas!