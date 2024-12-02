This year, through our report, we decided to draw an accurate picture of the landscape in order to educate our readership regarding both the risks and the measures to be taken in case of fraud. This edition provides insightful perspectives on key aspects, including fraud management, identity verification, online authentication, and regulation.
As the report’s aim is to tackle valuable opinions for the current hot topics in the industry, we have asked thought leaders and important key players to offer their opinions regarding the following aspects:
Besides the editorials, the report displays a comprehensive section of company profiles with details regarding the key player’s unique selling points, their business partners, technology, and many others. We have also featured a new approach towards the industry mapping of core solutions. This year we have looked at companies’ most relevant new capabilities – proprietary and via third parties –, as well as we have asked them to explain three of the most important processes in the fight against fraud: what data do they gather, how do they analyse the data, and how is the decisioning process.
The Fraud Prevention and Online Authentication report 2019/2020 is endorsed by our partners from MRC, a merchant-led trade association focused on electronic commerce risk and payment strategies, and Marketplace Risk, a leading organisation leaning towards risk management and legal strategy for the marketplace startup industry.
We greatly appreciate your feedback!
Once you have had a chance to download and start using our Guide, we would be more than happy to receive your opinions and suggestions. Please feel free to drop us a line at any time at editor@thepaypers.com
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright