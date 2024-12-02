Welcome to the Financial Crime and Fraud Report 2023, an essential resource for professionals seeking to stay ahead of the evolving landscape of financial crime and fraud detection and prevention.

This report, brought to you by The Paypers, gathers the brightest minds in the industry to explore challenges, opportunities, and best practices in combating financial crime and fraud.







Report highlights

In the latest edition of our report, we have organised the content into six extensive chapters. Our goal is to cover a wide range of fraud types in payments, provide the latest strategies and solutions for fraud prevention, and explore the most recent advancements in standards, compliance, and regulations. The Financial Crime and Fraud Report 2023 by The Paypers focuses on the following key topics:

The first chapter focuses on the various types of fraud in payments (APP fraud, scams, etc.) and on the latest technology developed to fight against fraudsters. It features expert insights from the likes of FINTRAIL, ThreatFabric, Tenet Compliance & Litigation, KuppingerCole Analysts, and Kindred Group.

In the second chapter , we seek to find out more about the power of digital identity (EUDI, eIDAS 2.0, etc.) with the help of Consult Hyperion, Intesi Group, considrd.consulting, and Liminal.

In the third chapter , the report delves into the topic of digital onboarding and KYC. Ping Identity and Trulioo help us understand how important robust security and compliance are for a better UX. IDVerse reveals what role generative AI play in verifying identities, Ekata, a Mastercard company shares how can fintechs and banks turn customer trust into revenue, and Caf presents how can FIs leverage KYC and KYB processes to combat fraud and drive revenue growth.

The fourth chapter places a magnifying glass in front of emerging technology developed for transaction monitoring targeted at financial institutions and crypto providers.

In the fifth chapter , financial crime experts, Banking Circle, and the Global Compliance Institute shed light on building peaceful and ethical societies across the globe by inviting others to join the fight against financial crime. This part includes subchapters where the Euro Banking Association, the RegTech Association, and Tookitaki delve into the regulatory landscape and regtech trends. Furthermore, NICE Actimize, Feedzai, NetGuardians, and Huron share ideas on how to build successful and efficient AML programs for today's business environment. And lastly, NatWest Group and Nuvei offer key considerations for companies entering the crypto market.

The last chapter has Mirela Ciobanu, Lead Editor at The Paypers, placing a spotlight on the leading experts and innovators in the financial crime and fraud prevention industry.

Besides the six chapters mentioned above, this edition of the report showcases two infographics:

The first one highlights the key players in the battle against financial crime and fraud and features the service providers that are report contributors.

In the second one, The Paypers researchers wished to discover who is who in the financial crime and fraud-fighting space.

Finally, to provide our readers with a more in-depth analysis of key financial crime and fraud prevention players, the report features a Company Profiles section that displays their core solutions, technologies, business partners, and other relevant information.





Endorsement partners

The Paypers is proud to have garnered the support and endorsement of esteemed industry leaders. Our endorsers include the FinTech FinCrime Exchange, an influential community that fosters collaboration in combating financial crime within the fintech industry. We also have the backing of KuppingerCole Analysts, a renowned advisory firm specialising in identity and access management, risk management, and compliance. Consult Hyperion, a leading digital identity and payments consultancy, lends its expertise to our report. Additionally, we have the support of Liminal, a visionary company driving digital identity innovation. Lastly, our media partner, QUBE Events, contributes their extensive experience in organising industry-leading events.

With such prominent endorsers, our report ensures comprehensive insights and reliable analysis of financial crime and fraud.





Embark on a journey of knowledge and transformation

The Financial Crime and Fraud Report 2023 is your gateway to a world of knowledge, transformation, and collaboration. Download a copy of the report to find out more.