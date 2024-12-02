Zwipe, VeriTech partner to boost contactless payments in Kuwait

Through this partnership, Zwipe will provide key components for the Zwipe Pay ONE biometric payments platform and provide advisory services directly to banks and card issuers in collaboration with VeriTech.

VeriTech provides EMV payment card personalisation, self-service kiosks, POS, Mobile NFC, and Host Card Emulation to banks in Kuwait, while Zwipe provides biometric payment cards components and wearables technology that enable consumers to authorise transactions with their fingerprints.