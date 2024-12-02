Zwipe, TietoEVRY team up to develop new biometric payments solution

According to Mobile ID World, the new joint solution will leverage Zwipe’s Pay ONE Platform, which comes with the operating system and software needed to build a biometric secure element. Zwipe will provide technical support to TietoEVRY, will advise the company on best practices for biometric card integration and enrolment, and will help banks deploy those services for their customers.

Furthermore, the two companies expect the new biometric payment cards to help meet the growing demand for hygienic and secure payment options. TietoEVRY will source cards through its network of manufacturers.

In recent news, Zwipe has also teamed up with Cardmatix, a card manufacturing equipment supplier, to build fingerprint sensors for biometric payment card manufacturing.