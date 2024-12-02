Zwipe, Silkcard partner to provide biometric payment cards in Bangladesh

Silkcard offers a range of card services, including personalised EMV and non-EMV credit and debit cards. Its offerings are Visa, Mastercard, and PCI DSS certified.

Via the partnership with Zwipe, Silkcard is now able to manufacture and customise biometric cards for its issuer clients. Furthermore, the companies have agreed to work together in Bangladesh to assist banks through all stages of pilot, launch and mass market rollout.

In recent news, Zwipe has also announced that it has established a distribution partnership with Middle East Payment Services in June 2021.