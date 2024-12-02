Zwipe partners with Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric's Security Solutions Group specialises in integrating various security technology sub-systems, including access control, video surveillance, and intrusion detection. This collaboration aims to introduce a 'biometric system-on-card' solution to Schneider Electric's worldwide customer base. Schneider Electric serves diverse sectors, including airports, transportation, healthcare, data centres, critical infrastructure, manufacturing, government, and education.

The Zwipe Access solution utilises biometric capture and matching technology to securely store the cardholder's encrypted fingerprint template directly within the card's smart chip during the issuance process. This integration aligns seamlessly with the security needs of Schneider Electric's customers, allowing them to efficiently and securely incorporate biometric verification into their existing security infrastructure. Zwipe's compatibility with a wide range of access control manufacturers facilitates effortless integration with Schneider Electric's Continuum, Security Expert, and various other access control system providers.

More details about the Zwipe Access card

With Zwipe Access, cardholders can easily verify their identity by presenting their personalised card to the reader. The card operates without batteries and draws power from the reader's RF field. Biometric verification triggers the access control system to either grant or deny access. This secure process ensures that no biometric data is shared, simplifying compliance with data and privacy regulations. Zwipe Access cards offer fast multi-factor authentication, eliminating the need to replace existing physical or logical access control readers.

In the official press release, representatives from the Schneider Electric Security Solutions Group stressed the importance of reducing risk for their customers by deploying solutions that only permit authorised individuals to enter their premises. They also highlighted the hygiene benefits, as only the card owner ever touches it, unlike biometric readers shared by multiple users.

Officials from Zwipe expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that Zwipe Access represents the future of secure and convenient access control. They emphasised the solution's ability to provide rapid and clean biometric identity verification while mitigating the risks associated with lost or stolen access cards.





More information about the two companies

Schneider Electric is a French multinational company that specialises in digital automation and energy management across various sectors, including homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure, and industries.

Zwipe, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, is committed to enhancing convenience while ensuring security. The company has introduced advanced biometric card technologies for payment, physical and logical access control, as well as identification solutions. Zwipe's global presence allows them to work collaboratively across international organisations, industries, and cultures to deliver innovative biometric products and services that promise deep insights and a frictionless user experience.