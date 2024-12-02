Zwipe launches Zwipe ID for Access Control

With the same format as a standard card, Zwipe ID is targeted towards mainstream Access Control security systems. Designed to work within regular MIFARE DESFire and MIFARE Classic Access Control systems provided by integrators around the world, the fully self-contained fingerprint system is used to identify the legitimate card owner.

Zwipe ID includes an integrated biometric sensor and utilizes Zwipes patent pending biometric authentication technology to allow capture of the users fingerprint and to securely maintain the cardholders data on the device. The ability to harvest energy from already installed Access Control readers not only eliminates the need for a battery, but also avoids costly reader replacement.

Zwipe ID cards can be issued in any situation where verification of the card holders identity is essential, from pharmacies to data centers and front doors to vending machines. Simple on-card enrollment allows for immediate implementation of two-factor authentication for Mifare and DESFire based access systems, both physical and logical.

Zwipe is a biometric authentication company that develops and markets technology to verify a persons identity through fingerprints.