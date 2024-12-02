Zwipe integrates biometrics into HID Globals smart cards

The integration eliminates the need to add biometric readers to an existing HID Global iCLASS or Prox-based system, and therefore enabling HID Global to incorporate the Zwipe Access card into its existing systems.

Zwipe’s on-card authentication technology ensures that only the authorized cardholder can interface with the reader. As a result, users will no longer have to lend or borrow ID badges to access buildings, university labs, hospital pharmacies, data centers or networks.

The biometric authentication technology also ensures that any issues associated with lost or stolen credentials are significantly reduced.

Zwipe challenged the status quo of identity verification by replacing PINs and passwords with fingerprint authentication. Zwipe fingerprint authentication technology harvests the energy needed from already existing access, transport, border control and financial infrastructures.