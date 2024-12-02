Zwipe delivers contactless biometric payment card to banks

The company has entered into seven new agreements with both card manufacturers and payments ecosystem partners with a focus on meeting escalating commercial demand for biometric smartcard solutions. In total, Zwipe’s card manufacturing partners represent over 40% of the global smart card market, per volume shipped per the Nilson Report.

The rapid growth of contactless payment is a key driver for the integration of biometric technology on conventional payment cards. In June 2017, Zwipe received their first commercial orders for their contactless biometric payment card. Zwipe is a technology company that is making biometrics solutions for three key areas: payment, access control, and ID.