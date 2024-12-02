Zwipe and IC Payment to offer biometric payment cards to banks in LATAM

The two organisations will now align their product delivery and initiate joint sales efforts to bring biometric cards across key markets in Latin America.

Company officials stated that biometric payment cards are attracting interest from issuers as they deliver better experience for the security of transactions and that the partnership will enable them to provide better solutions and drive further growth.

IC Payment is a fintech is based in Chile with offices in Uruguay and Argentina and has a network of partners across Latin America. IC Payment offers a complete set of payment solutions for both in person and digital environments.