ZTE V7 Max features a FPC1145 fingerprint sensor

The ZTE V7 Max features an FPC1145 fingerprint sensor running Precise BioMatch Mobile technology. Though it uses a different FPC sensor model, it is similar to the setup that ZTE used in its Axon smartphones last year.

FPC sensors running Precise Biometrics algorithm software have also appeared in a range of other mobile devices. Now, having firmly established leading positions as suppliers to smartphone OEMs (Original equipment manufacturer), both companies are looking to other sectors such as smart cards for expansion.