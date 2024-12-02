ZorroSign adds biometrics features to Digital Transaction Management platform

ZorroSigns customers have been using biometrics to sign, verify and authenticate documents since 2012. With advancements in biometrics technology on mobile devices and growing security concerns related to password-only methods, mobile biometrics is the natural next step in securing digital document transaction. Currently this solution is available on select Android devices with iOS soon to follow.

ZorroSign also uses Document DNA and Document 4n6 (Forensics) based technology to protect both digital and paper versions of electronically signed documents against post-execution fraud and tampering.

