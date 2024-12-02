Zoompass to use CyberloQ fraud mitigation systems for cards

With a multi-layer authentication approach to security, Cyberloq is able to eliminate most fraud through a check-in process utilizing three levels of authentication.

The combination of a card spending algorithm, geo-fencing and smartphone authentication on a per transaction basis, allows Cyberloq customers to eliminate card fraud. Zoompass will install this fraud mitigation on their card platform to further secure transactions.

CyberloQ is a mobile device authentication technology utilizing two-factor verification in an all-in-one approach to credit card fraud mitigation and prevention.

Zoompass is a fintech activating as a financial platform provider with divisions in physical prepaid cards, financing enablement, and mobility products.