Zomato user records stolen and sold on Dark Web for Bitcoins

Nevertheless, the restaurant acknowledged in a blog post that no payment information or credit card data has been stolen/leaked. Payment related information on Zomato is stored separately from this (stolen) data in a secure PCI Data Security Standard (DSS) compliant vault, the company continued.

Moving ahead with the stolen data, the anonymous hacker has put up victims’ details for sale on the Dark Web, demanding USD 1,001.43 (BTC 0.5587) — BTC for Bitcoins ransom, according to The Tech Portal.

As a security means, the company has reset the passwords for all affected users and logged them out of the app and website. The company is further scanning all possible breach vectors and closing any gaps in their environment.