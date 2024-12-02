Ziraat Bank and Kobil extend online banking security deal

As per the agreement, the Application Security Technology developed by Kobil will be integrated to the IT infrastructure of Ziraat Bank, enabling bank customers to use Kobil AST messaging infrastructure, beginning with June 2014. Currently, SMS messages are used for banking transactions.

Kobil is an IT-security manufacturer and developer of technologies in the area of data security and digital identity. In recent news, Kobil was selected by US-based AT&T Bank to protect the online banking infrastructure with its security product AST.