Zimpler has launched Zimpler ID+, a new identity layer designed to simplify compliance and optimise user conversion within digital payment environments.

By integrating biometric identification and regulatory checks directly into the initial user interaction, Zimpler ID+ reduces obstacles in sectors with complex onboarding requirements.

Zimpler ID+ aims to reduce onboarding time, minimise drop-offs, and eliminate the need to build identity infrastructure in-house. Additionally, the solution serves industries where compliance is essential and abandonment rates are costly, such as the iGaming and financial services sectors. It verifies users from the start, without requiring deposits or identity checks after registration.

Potential benefits for users

Some of the key features include:

Quick onboarding – verification and collection of KYC data takes place at the first point of contact, not only at the point of payment;

Optimal return user experience – returning users can identify with biometric technology and are recognised through cookies;

Works even without cookies – if cookies are unavailable, the user can identify themselves with a passkey;

Built-in compliance – regulatory assurance is provided at every step of the customer journey.

By functioning as a unified identity layer from sign-up through repeat visits, Zimpler ID+ helps businesses minimise onboarding churn and maximise regulatory compliance.

Addressing identification friction at scale

The launch of Zimpler ID+ comes as businesses across Europe face increasing pressure to optimise digital onboarding while maintaining regulatory standards. While national ID systems remain foundational, they weren’t built to optimise every business interaction.

Zimpler ID+ improves these systems by providing operators with a plug-in layer of biometric identification and KYC data collection tailored to their specific business needs. It removes the need for deposit triggers, repeated logins, or re-verification after a device change.

Zimpler ID+ is now available as a value-added service to select partners in Finland, with additional markets to be added in the future, according to the company’s data.