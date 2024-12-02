Zimbabwe suspends all mobile payments over suspected malpractice

The suspension is intended to deal with malpractices, criminality and economic sabotage perpetuated by people fuelling parallel market rates. Information permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said the tough measures were meant to facilitate intrusive investigations, leading to the arrest and prosecution of offenders, according to Telecompaper.

The government claims it has "impeccable intelligence" linking mobile money and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to what it calls economic sabotage. Authorities said all the four mobile money platforms EcoCash, One Money, Telecash and MyCash were involved in "these illicit activities to various degrees".







