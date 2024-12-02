ZignSec taps AsiaPay for Hong Kong expansion

ZignSec’s agreement with AsiaPay includes online customer information forms, global ID services, PEP/Sanction checks, document fraudulent checks and a risk-based approached risk engine. With the help of the range of services in ZignSec’s digital platform, AsiaPay’s digital onboarding process for identification can be automated, future proofed for market expansion, and provide further security when their customers apply for digital payment solutions.

The Swedish company’s officials stated that to be able to provide a growing Asian company with services for their digitalisation and expansion needs, demonstrates their capacity to grow. Payment providers continue to want a comprehensive onboarding solution to improve risk assessment of customers and better serve them globally.